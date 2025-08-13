(Interpressnews.)

Prosecutors in Georgia have released the most detailed account yet of a high-profile contract killing in downtown Tbilisi earlier this year. The case combines business rivalries, cross-border travel, and alleged underworld ties.

Investigators say brothers Giorgi and Davit Mikadze had a long-running dispute with Levan Jangveladze. Acting for themselves and others who also clashed with him, they allegedly set out to have him killed. A trusted associate was brought in to find a gunman, who agreed to carry out the hit for payment.

Over several weeks, the suspects allegedly tracked Jangveladze’s movements after he returned from abroad. On March 14, 2025, as he left a memorial service on Chavchavadze Avenue, the gunman opened fire, killing him instantly and injuring his companion.

The murder weapon, a Glock 19, was reportedly dumped soon after.

Five people have been charged with offences ranging from premeditated murder for profit to illegal weapons possession and obstruction of justice. Giorgi Mikadze is in custody, while Davit Mikadze and another suspect remain on the run. If convicted, the alleged organisers face up to life in prison.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, with efforts to identify any other accomplices still underway.