Woman fatally stabs another in Zugdidi

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 13 – Police in western Georgia have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in the city of Zugdidi.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the incident took place on August 13 inside a private home. Investigators say a dispute broke out between two women, ending when the suspect allegedly attacked the other with a knife, inflicting multiple wounds.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman born in 1983, died at the scene. Police detained the suspect, a 33-year-old woman, shortly after the incident, after a hot pursuit.

A knife alleged to be the murder weapon was seized as evidence. Authorities say the suspect faces charges under Article 108 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which covers intentional homicide and carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Police have not released further details about the motive, which has been a subject of public interest in the region, where violent crimes of this nature are relatively rare.