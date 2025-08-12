(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 12 – Police in Tbilisi say they have uncovered a contract killing plot in the heart of the capital, which they believe is tied to infighting in the city’s business circles.

Several suspects have been arrested, while others face charges in absentia.

According to investigators, brothers Giorgi and Davit Mikadze allegedly had a long-standing personal and business feud with businessman Levan Jangveladze, who was murdered on Chavchavadze Avenue on March 14. The brothers are accused of plotting his killing by arranging for an associate to find a hitman. Investigators say Jangveladze’s own bodyguard agreed to carry out the murder for payment.

Authorities allege the group illegally acquired firearms, one of which was used in the shooting that killed Jangveladze and wounded his companion.

One Mikadze brother has been arrested, while the other is abroad and will be charged in absentia. Several other suspects, including the alleged shooter, were detained earlier.

The investigation has included witness interviews, analysis of CCTV footage, and the seizure of multiple pieces of evidence.

Charges include premeditated murder, illegal possession of firearms, and obstruction of justice.