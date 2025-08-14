Key suspect denies role in Tbilisi contract killing

TBILISI, August 15 – The man at the center of the gunning down of a businessman on Chavchavadze Avenue after a funeral in March insists he had nothing to do with it.

Speaking in court Thursday, Giorgi Mikadze said he had “no involvement” in the March 2025 killing of businessman Levan Jangveladze, claiming he had been under threat of arrest for months and describing himself as “shocked” by the charges.

His lawyer argues there is no evidence that meets legal standards, calling the case “hysteria” and stressing that nothing directly links Mikadze, or his co-accused, including his brother Davit, to the crime. The defense has also pressed investigators to examine the possible role of another man, Otar Parchkhadze.

Prosecutors claim the Mikadze brothers planned the killing together with another person, Uznilauri, after long-running business disputes. Investigators say the group recruited a gunman to ambush Jangveladze outside a memorial service in central Tbilisi, shooting him dead and injuring his associate.

The murder weapon, a Glock 19, was allegedly disposed of soon after.

Tbilisi city court sided with the prosecution and extended pre-trial detention for five suspects in the case. If convicted, the alleged masterminds could face life imprisonment.