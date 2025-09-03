Man carrying firearm arrested at opposition rally

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 3 – Police have arrested a 62 year old man carrying a firearm during an anti-government protest on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the suspect was walking among the protesters carrying a firearm. Officers confiscated the weapon on the spot, and later searches at his home uncovered additional firearms and ammunition.

Authorities said the man is under investigation for illegal possession and carrying of weapons, charges that carry up to seven years in prison.

The demonstrations were sparked by a controversial parliamentary report on the 2008 war with Russia, which has sharply divided public opinion.