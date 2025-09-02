New report accuses Saakashvili government of systemic torture and abuse

Tea Tsulukiani. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 2 – Georgia’s parliament has released the findings of a temporary investigative commission led by Vice Speaker Tea Tsulukiani, scrutinizing the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili (2004–2012).

The 460-page report paints a grim picture, alleging systemic torture, unlawful imprisonment, and widespread violations of human rights under a “zero tolerance” crime policy.

According to Tsulukiani, abuses were not isolated excesses but part of a deliberate state policy. The report cites cases of torture, sexual violence, and deaths in custody, as well as secret surveillance of political opponents and ordinary citizens. It also accuses Saakashvili’s government of recklessly provoking the 2008 war with Russia by ignoring military advice and handing operational control to the Interior Ministry instead of the armed forces. The commission links high-level officials directly to these decisions and calls for a review of honors awarded to those accused of abuse.

The findings also deal with corruption schemes, the use of state institutions to intimidate businesses, and the collection of compromising material on political opponents. It also criticizes foreign-funded NGOs, claiming they helped block the development of a “healthy political system”.

The report will fill a gap in documenting abuses that Georgians lived through but were never officially addressed since the change of government in 2012. On the other hand, the Tsulukiani Commission has been highly controversial, and is viewed by much of the opposition as a tool of repression, aimed at discrediting the government’s opponents ahead of local elections a month from now.

Demonstrators gathered outside parliament denounced the report, shouting “slaves” and “traitors” at ruling party lawmakers as they exited the building.