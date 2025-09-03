Ruling party moves to outlaw opposition

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 3 – Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, is weighing whether to push for a ban on the United National Movement (UNM), the party founded by former president Mikheil Saakashvili.

The debate follows a lengthy parliamentary investigation led by Vice Speaker Tea Tsulukiani, which portrays the UNM era (2004–2012) as marked by abuses, mismanagement, and reckless leadership during the 2008 war with Russia.

The 460-page report claims the 2003 Rose Revolution was not a popular uprising but “a violent and unconstitutional change of power,” and that UNM leaders ignored warnings of war in 2008 while failing to evacuate civilians from conflict zones. It also cites human rights abuses and corruption during Saakashvili’s presidency.

Supporters of Georgian Dream argue that the findings justify legal proceedings against UNM and related parties. Historian Edisher Gvenetadze agrees with the commission’s conclusions and told Rezonansi that the Tsulukiani report shows the so-called Rose Revolution was actually a coup, which calls for some form of accountability.

But there are other legal experts who see this not as straightforward. Under Georgia’s constitution, banning a political party requires a ruling by the Constitutional Court. Former MP Vakhtang Khmaladze said he does not believe sufficient grounds currently exist, and even if a case is filed, there is not sufficient time left to enforce a ban before the October 4 local elections.

Opposition figures dismiss the commission as a political weapon aimed at discrediting rivals ahead of the local elections one month from now. They see the inquiry as a move by GD to consolidate power. Several leading opposition figures are currently in jail because they refused to testify before the commission.