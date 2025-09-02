23 detained outside parliament as report on UNM regime discussed

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 2 – Police detained 23 protesters on Rustaveli Avenue Tuesday during demonstrations against a new parliamentary report on government crimes under Saakashvili (2004-2012).

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that all detainees were taken in on administrative charges. It urged participants to “stop attempts to gather on the roadway,” after several groups tried to block traffic in the city center.

The protest began outside parliament’s back entrance during a plenary session where lawmakers discussed the findings of the so-called Tsulukiani Commission, which were presented today. The report harshly criticized former president Mikheil Saakashvili’s leadership, including his handling of the 2008 war with Russia, essentially blaming his administration for what happened. It also accuses the UNM government of top-level corruption, systematic torture in the prison system, secret surveillance both of political opponents and the general population. Further, the UNM is blamed of having used state institutions to intimidate businesses, and the collection of compromising material on political opponents. The report further criticizes foreign-funded NGOs, claiming they helped block the development of a “healthy political system”.

Supporters of the opposition reject the findings, calling the commission a political weapon designed to discredit rivals.

Throughout the day, demonstrators attempted to block nearby streets but were pushed back by police. Later, part of the crowd regrouped near the Theater University, again trying to halt traffic. Officers responded by detaining several more people on the spot, including at least three identified protesters.