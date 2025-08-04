Yet here we are

When a government-friendly TV channel recently reported that German Ambassador Peter Fischer’s spacious apartment in downtown Tbilisi belongs to the wife of a leading opposition politician, the story was quickly seized on by Georgian Dream officials.

“When you rent a residence from the leader of a specific political party and then come out as an enthusiastic supporter of this political party, naturally the questions become more intense,” Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, as quoted by Interpressnews.

Vice Speaker of Parliament Gia Volski went further, calling it “political corruption.”

Mamuka Khazaradze—the opposition politician at the center of the allegations, and one of six opposition leaders jailed for refusing to testify before a politicized parliamentary committee—responded from prison, calling the case a propaganda campaign by “Bidzina Ivanishvili’s slave parrots and propaganda media,” as quoted by Interpressnews.

The Khazaradze family’s lawyer has rejected the allegations entirely, stating that the lease agreement with Ambassador Fischer is fully legal and properly notarized.

Perhaps they’re right. Perhaps this is just another “dark PR” campaign by Georgian Dream. But that alone is not a reason to ignore the story. And now that Georgia’s Revenue Service has launched a formal investigation, it unquestionably deserves coverage.

And yet, many of the English-language platforms in Tbilisi—often self-styled as “independent media”—chose not to report it. Only when we were two articles in, the oldest NGO platform Civil.ge follow suit, reframing the story to shift attention away from the ambassador.

These platforms are run by groups that depend on donor funding. Many of the people behind them are not journalists in the traditional sense, but information workers with backgrounds in advocacy, communications, or academia. Their work may resemble journalism in form, but lacks independence at crucial junctures, which is revealed ina case like this.

A diplomat’s potential conflict of interest in the host country’s domestic political wranglings is exactly the kind of thing that stirs a journalist’s instincts. The other outlets’ silence speaks for itself. Most embassies have a separate budget for “small grants”, and many of the advocacy groups target those in their funding drives.

“It’s important to understand that independent media in Georgia cannot survive through self-funding—it’s simply not possible,” JAM News recently wrote.

While we share many of the same concerns raised in that article regarding restrictions on media, by that logic, we shouldn’t exist.

And yet, here we are: a news outlet based in Georgia, publishing in English, with no donor funding, and no one telling us what stories we can or cannot report.

We know journalism is not immune to the pressures of business. And sometimes, advocacy has its place. But independence. It means following the story wherever it leads, even if it points toward friends, donors, or diplomats.

What some in Tbilisi’s donor-linked media ecosystem struggle with is the idea that those who’ve long told others how to behave—be they diplomats, reformers, or well-paid “volunteers”—can themselves be held to the same standard.

Where others shy away, we’ll go.

That is why we say:

No donors. Independent journalism.