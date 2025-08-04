Jailed opposition leader defends German ambassador Fischer against Georgian government’s ‘smear campaign’

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 4 – Mamuka Khazaradze, the jailed leader of Georgia’s opposition party Lelo, issued a sharp rebuke of the ruling Georgian Dream party on Monday, accusing it of using a smear campaign to target both his family and Germany’s ambassador, Peter Fischer.

In a statement from prison, Khazaradze defended the lease agreement under which Fischer resides in a Tbilisi apartment owned by Khazaradze’s wife. He described the contract as “signed and registered in full accordance with the law,” rejecting suggestions of impropriety.

Khazaradze confirmed that a tax issue had been identified last week due to confusion over source-based taxation. He said the matter was voluntarily reported by his family, registered with the Revenue Service, and fully resolved.

His statement came in response to recent comments by Georgian Dream officials, who have accused Ambassador Fischer of breaching diplomatic neutrality and raising concerns about a conflict of interest. Fischer has not responded publicly.

The case comes amid a tense political atmosphere, in which most opposition groups refuse to recognize the official government, parliament and president. Khazaradze and five other opposition figures were recently jailed for refusing to testify before an investigative committee in parliament.