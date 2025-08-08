GD officials followed the traditional memorial date of August 8. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 8 – While the government followed the longstanding August 8 observance, the opposition began their ceremonies August 7, when many countries also issued statements in support.

The opposition, especially the United National Movement (UNM), observed the 2008 war on August 7, while the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party stuck with the well-known date of August 8. The war began on the evening of August 7, but for many years the outbreak was associated with August 8, making that date the traditional moment of remembrance across the country.

Most Western capitals followed the opposition’s lead by issuing their official anniversary statements and visiting the memorial on August 7, subtly aligning with Georgia’s opposition on the date issue.

17 years ago Russia invaded 🇬🇪. 🇱🇹 along with partners remembers and pays tribute to those who fought against Russia's aggression and died in August 2008. Our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of 🇬🇪. pic.twitter.com/KLUYf8Skbi — Lithuanian Embassy Georgia (@LTEmbassyGe) August 7, 2025

Beyond speeches at the war memorial Mukhatgverdi north of the capital by politicians including former president Salome Zourabichvili, Georgians marked the anniversary with quiet ceremonies around the country. Flowers were laid to honor the fallen soldiers and civilians caught in that conflict, and a human chain was formed near the contact line of South Ossetia, the breakaway region where the war began.