Could a pop singer take on a Tbilisi mayor?

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 8 – With local elections coming up on October 4, Merab Sepashvili, a well-known Georgian singer, is reportedly being considered as a candidate for Tbilisi mayor, as a challenger to incumbent Kakha Kaladze.

Sepashvili’s possible candidacy is being mentioned among the ranks of the opposition party Lelo. Party insiders say they’re still conducting polling and haven’t made a decision yet who to pick. A number of names are being tested with voters in Tbilisi.

The idea is to find a consensus candidate supported both by Lelo and former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s party. That would unite that part of the opposition who intend to participate in the elections.

Incumbent Kaladze, whose candidacy was launched at a well-choreographed event Thursday, brushed off the rumors, saying he’s focused on delivering his four-year plan for the city. The former footballer suggested that who the opposition chooses is of little importance to him.

Georgia’s opposition remains deeply divided, with many parties, including the polarizing United National Movement (UNM), boycotting the vote. Analysts argue that this split has weakened any real challenge to Kaladze’s dominance.

Whether Sepashvili or anyone else runs against him, some observers say the outcome may already be decided. As one political analyst put it: “It’s like sending a village team to play against Barcelona.” (Rezonansi/Natalia Jvaridze.)