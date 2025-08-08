Georgia must shield itself from ‘destructive’ gender ideology from Europe: PM

TBILISI, August 8 – Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze Friday slammed what he calls Europe’s “destructive ideology” around gender and identity, defending his government’s recently introduced law on family values and the protection of minors.

Speaking to reporters, Kobakhidze described Europe’s current direction as a “complete catastrophe” and said Georgia must shield itself from trends that, in his view, are harmful to society.

The family values law restricts the promotion of what the government calls “non-traditional” family models in public settings and media. Supporters argue it protects children and reflects the views held by Georgia’s socially conservative population. They say Georgia, a deeply Orthodox Christian country, shouldn’t be pressured to follow policies that don’t match its values.

Critics, including EU officials and rights groups largely funded by Western countries, say the law echoes Russian-style restrictions on LGBTQ+ expression and risks undermining Georgia’s bid for EU membership. They also warn that growing anti-Western rhetoric from top officials could erode the country’s democratic credentials.

Many fear that Georgia will be forced to make amendments such as legalizing gay marriage as part of its membership negotiations with the EU, a fear amplified by Sweden’s prime minister recently, though walked back by his cabinet later.