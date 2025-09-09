Publika reported that one of their journalists was among those physically attacked.

TBILISI, September 9 – Clashes last night outside the campaign office of Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, from the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party, was political violence, a rights group said.

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association reported that GD supporters armed with iron rods attacked peaceful protesters and journalists near Hotel Georgia. Videos showed demonstrators beaten, phones seized, and reporters assaulted. Journalist Laszlo Meseshi required medical treatment.

The ombudsman later confirmed attacks on protesters and media, calling violence against journalists “particularly alarming.” The statement also noted the use of sexually offensive gestures and language toward demonstrators, including women. While urging protesters not to obstruct party offices, the ombudsman stressed that while authorities are obliged to ensure public safety, they must also protect the right to peaceful assembly.