Georgia’s pension fund tops 7.4 billion lari

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 9 – Georgia’s pension fund now counts 1.67 million participants, according to figures released at the end of August.

The Pension Agency reported that by August 31, 2025, a total of 22,843 people had already tapped into their accumulated pensions, with payouts exceeding 100.3 million lari (around USD 37 million).

The fund’s assets reached 7.4 billion lari, boosted by over 1.9 billion lari in generated returns. Officials said August was a particularly strong month, crediting global market gains and rising share prices for the positive results, BPN reports.

Among the fund’s three portfolios, the dynamic option led with 1.98% growth in August, while the balanced portfolio grew 1.51% and the conservative portfolio 1.22%. Since the start of the year, returns remain solid across the board: 9.20% for the dynamic portfolio, 8.11% for balanced, and 7.29% for conservative.

Since their creation in August 2023, the portfolios have delivered long-term annualized gains ranging from 11.6% to 13.8%.