(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 9 – A protest outside the campaign headquarters of ruling party candidate Kakha Kaladze erupted into violence last night, leaving at least 10 people injured.

The clash broke out on Melikishvili Avenue in Tbilisi, where demonstrators gathered to denounce the Georgian Dream (GD) government.

Protesters claim they were attacked by GD supporters, including members of the party’s youth wing. Several people were hospitalized with head and hand injuries, according to emergency doctors at the scene. Some were taken to the Ingorokva clinic for treatment.

Witnesses said the fight broke out before police arrived. “When we came, there was no police. Only activists and GD supporters were here,” one protester told reporters.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry later confirmed that it has opened a criminal investigation into the Melikishvili Avenue clash. Officials said the case is being pursued under Article 126 of the country’s criminal code, which covers “group violence.”

The ministry further noted that police on the scene acted to defuse tensions and prevent the situation from escalating.