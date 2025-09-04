One more ‘politicized’ case ends in acquittal

Nika Katsia was released immediately. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 4 – A Tbilisi court has acquitted journalist Nika Katsia, who was accused of possessing a large quantity of cocaine, in a verdict welcomed by human rights defenders but immediately appealed by prosecutors.

The Public Defender of Georgia praised the ruling, saying it underscored the need for police to provide neutral evidence—such as video recordings or independent witnesses—when conducting searches. The Ombudsman argued that relying only on police testimony “cannot be considered compatible with human rights standards.”

Former president Salome Zurabishvili also hailed the acquittal, calling it “a brick laid in the wall of justice,” though she warned that the judiciary remains politically controlled.

Prosecutors maintain Katsia was guilty, claiming he illegally stored over 14 grams of cocaine. They insist the evidence was solid and have vowed to challenge the verdict in the Court of Appeals.

Katsia, released from custody after nine months, described his detention as illegal and pledged to continue fighting for others he considers “prisoners of conscience.” His release was met with applause outside the courtroom, where supporters wrapped him in the Georgian flag.

Katsia’s acquittal follows two criminal trials the opposition claimed were proof of government repression that also ended with a not guilty verdict. In mid August, 22-year-old Tedo Abramov was found not guilty of serious drug charges, while a week earlier, doctor-activist Giorgi Akhobadze was also acquitted.