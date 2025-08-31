Pro-EU activists rally outside parliament

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 31 – Protesters gathered at the rear entrance of Georgia’s parliament on Saturday, drawing citizens carrying the slogan “Georgian, therefore European”.

Earlier in the day, relatives of people detained at previous demonstrations visited the European Union delegation’s office in Tbilisi, where they handed over a letter written by Zviad Tsetskhladze. Afterward, the group moved on to Rustaveli Avenue, the capital’s main street.

A deadline to meet eight demands by Brussels expires August 31, escalating tensions over the country’s relations with Europe a month before Georgians go to the polls in local elections.