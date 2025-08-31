Opposition accuses Bakhmaro leaders of illegal building boom

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 31 – Georgia’s largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), claims illegal construction is spreading daily in Bakhmaro, a mountain resort in the west of the country.

Levan Khabeishvili, chair of the UNM political council, accused government officials, including the mayor of Chokhatauri, of being behind the activity. He described the destruction as “absolutely vandalistic,” claiming forests are being cut down and dozens of unauthorized buildings appear every day.

According to him, the land is being taken by people close to the ruling party and by local officials themselves. He called this a criminal act carried out openly by those in power.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has not yet responded to these accusations.

Bakhmaro is a popular mountain retreat in the southwest of the country.