Opposition candidate meets voters in Tbilisi’s poor neighborhoods

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 31 – Irakli Kupradze, a candidate for mayor of Tbilisi, has been meeting residents in the city’s Samgori and Varketili districts.

His campaign team, backed by two opposition parties, said he was out meeting people in order to listen directly to their everyday problems.

Kupradze pledged that, if elected, addressing these local concerns will be his top priority.

He is running as a joint candidate of Lelo and For Georgia, aiming to unite opposition support in the capital ahead of the upcoming election. His main opponent is incumbent Kakha Kaladze of Georgian Dream.