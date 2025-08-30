Tbilisi bracing for unrest as EU deadline expires

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 30 – Authorities in Tbilisi are preparing for tense weeks ahead as a deadline set by Brussels expires tomorrow.

The European Commission has given the Georgian Dream (GD) government eight demands to meet by August 31. Two are seen as non-negotiable by both sides: repealing a ban on so-called “LGBT propaganda” and scrapping new laws targeting foreign-funded NGOs. With Brussels and Tbilisi both refusing to compromise, a finding that Georgia has failed to comply now looks inevitable.

That decision could trigger suspension of Georgians’ visa-free travel to the EU, one of the country’s most tangible links to Europe. Opposition groups, long frustrated by what they call GD’s stalling on integration, see a chance to channel public anger.

They have called for a major rally on September 13, exactly two weeks after the deadline. The march, organized by parties currently boycotting parliament, is set to start at Tbilisi State University and head toward parliament under the banner of defending visa-free travel.

Local media have reported that international actors have also linked that date to possible protests. Government officials seized on the overlap, accusing the opposition of acting on foreign instructions. Opposition leaders dismiss this, framing the protest as a homegrown response to the risk of losing EU privileges.

Speculation has swirled that government supporters could organize counter-demonstrations. Analysts close to GD reject the idea, arguing the ruling party’s base has consistently avoided street clashes. Commentator Gia Abashidze told Rezonansi that talk of mobilizing “street guys” is a fabrication aimed at portraying the opposition as victims of repression. “Street guys” is an informal term for street corner gangs.