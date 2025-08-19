Police arrest 37 as nationwide weapons searches continue

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 19 – Police across Georgia made 37 arrests arrests the last three days, for illegally purchasing, storing, or carrying firearms and ammunition.

The arrests followed coordinated searches of homes, vehicles, and storage buildings, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement. Dozens of firearms of various types and large amounts of ammunition were seized as evidence.

The ministry described the crackdown as part of ongoing nationwide efforts to maintain public order and safety.

The detainees are being investigated for violations that could lead to up to seven years in prison.

The latest arrests follow previous raids and weapons searches. There have not been any statements yet linking the raids to the tense political situation, with parts of the opposition openly discussing plans for a revolution in connection with local elections October 4.