(Pirveli.)

TBILISI, August 3 – In a sweeping two-day operation across Georgia, law enforcement authorities have confiscated a significant stockpile of illegal firearms, ammunition, and military equipment.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that multiple individuals have been arrested, some of whom have prior criminal records, in raids that took place in the capital Tbilisi and multiple regions, according to Pirveli.

According to officials, searches were carried out on suspects’ homes, vehicles, and storage facilities, resulting in the seizure of many types of firearms, magazines, ammunition, and bulletproof vests. The charges carry prison terms of up to seven years under Georgian law.

Interpressnews reported a raid at the home of Levan Mazmishvili, a Georgian citizen who had recently returned from fighting in Ukraine. According to his father, police entered the house in the middle of the night by climbing through the windows, demanding that the family produce weapons. The only firearm found was a legally registered hunting rifle, which was seized. Furniture was reportedly broken during the search, despite the family’s cooperation.

Mazmishvili’s father, himself a veteran of the 2008 war with Russia, expressed outrage over the treatment of his son. He questioned whether the raid was linked to Levan’s military service in Ukraine. “He went, he fought, and he came back. Because he came back alive, does that make him a terrorist?” the father asked.

(Interpressnews.)