Scores of illegal weapons seized as nationwide raids continue

(Imedi.)

TBILISI, August 9 – Police in Georgia have continued carrying out raids across the country, seizing more firearms, ammunition, and drugs, and arresting 11 people.

The Interior Ministry says the operations took place over the past week in Tbilisi, Imereti, Racha-Lechkhumi, and other regions, signalling an ongoing campaign to track down illegal weapons.

The new seizures included pistols, revolvers, hunting rifles, ammunition, magazines, and various narcotics. Some of those detained have prior convictions, and one is a Turkish citizen. The alleged crimes, from illegal possession of firearms to smuggling them into Georgia, carry sentences of up to eight years in prison.

In a separate case in the Adjara region, police arrested a Turkish national wanted by Interpol for intentional murder and illegal weapons possession. Authorities say he crossed into Georgia before the international warrant was issued, and that he was detained after an “intensive” search. Extradition proceedings are now under way.

Police have not connected the operations to any political developments.