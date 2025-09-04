Kvaratskhelia leads Georgia into 2026 World Cup campaign

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 4 – Georgia kicks off its road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on September 4 with a home game against Turkey at Tbilisi’s Dinamo Arena.

The match, set for 20:00 local time, will be refereed by Italy’s Davide Massa.

Both sides are bringing star-studded squads. According to Transfermarkt, Georgia’s most valuable player is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of PSG, valued at EUR 90 million. He is followed by goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili of Liverpool (EUR 30m), striker Georges Mikautadze of Villarreal (EUR 22m), winger Zuriko Davitashvili of Saint-Étienne (EUR 10m), and defender Saba Goglichidze of Udinese (EUR 8m).

Turkey also boasts big names: Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz (EUR 50m), Real Madrid’s rising star Arda Güler (EUR 45m), Inter midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu (EUR 30m), Orkun Kökçü of Beşiktaş (EUR 30m), and Brighton’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu (EUR 25m).