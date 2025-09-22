Murder trial of Georgian businessman continues with new witnesses

TBILISI, September 22 – The high-profile trial over the killing of Georgian businessman Levan Jangveladze and the attempted murder of his driver is underway at Tbilisi City Court, where 14 witnesses are set to testify.

Those scheduled to appear include a medical expert, a taxi driver, eyewitnesses, and employees of the Tbilisi Towers hotel. Court officials said their testimony will shed light on the events of the night of March 14, 2025.

The March attack shocked Tbilisi, both for its brutality and for taking place in such a public location. According to the prosecution, Jangveladze was shot multiple times late that evening on Ilia Chavchavadze Avenue, one of the capital’s busiest streets. He died at the scene from his injuries. His driver, Gia Chaduneli, was also shot and taken to hospital with serious wounds but survived.

The defendant in the case faces charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder of two persons in a way that endangered others’ lives, as well as illegal possession and carrying of firearms. If convicted, the charges carry a sentence of 16 to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.