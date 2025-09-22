Cyberattack forces Brussels Airport to cancel half of flights

TBILISI, September 22 – Brussels Airport has been forced to order airlines to cancel around half of Monday’s scheduled flights after a cyberattack crippled its check-in and boarding systems, according to Reuters.

The disruption stems from an attack on Collins Aerospace, a company owned by RTX that provides registration and boarding software to airports worldwide. Collins said it is working with affected airports and is in the final stage of rolling out updates needed to restore full operations.

A Brussels Airport spokesperson said the company has not yet delivered a secure, updated version of the software, prompting the airport to slash flights to keep operations manageable.

The problems first appeared on Friday, when hackers hit Collins Aerospace’s systems, disrupting airport operations in Brussels, London, and Berlin.

Over the weekend, Brussels canceled 50 of its 257 flights on Sunday and 25 of 234 departures on Saturday. Berlin-Brandenburg Airport reported lingering issues on Sunday. London Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest airports, said it had restored most services by Sunday morning, though some delays remained.

Data provider Cirium reported that delays at Heathrow were low, moderate in Berlin, and most severe in Brussels, where cancellations piled up.