Georgian opposition softens rhetoric ahead of October 4 rally

Paata Burchuladze. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 22 – Georgia’s opposition are adjusting their language under pressure from the ruling party’s legal threats ahead of a planned October 4 rally previously presented as a ‘peaceful revolution.‘

Paata Burchuladze, founder of the “Rustaveli Avenue” movement, said he was replacing the phrase “peaceful overthrow” with what he jokingly called “affectionate clean-up.”

His remarks come after leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party warned that calls for overthrowing the government, even with the word “peaceful,” may fall under Article 317 of the criminal code. That article makes public calls for violent overthrow of constitutional order or state power punishable by up to three years in prison.

Earlier this month, opposition leader Levan Khabeishvili of the United National Movement was detained on bribery charges, and prosecutors later added an additional charge under Article 317.

Burchuladze accused the government of playing a game of “arrest tag,” arguing that words should not be criminalized. He said the authorities fear the public more than language.

But while opposition groups claim any action that is peaceful and nonviolent is protected and legal, the ruling party’s response has been uncompromising. Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili described the October 4 organizers as an “internal terrorist group” intent on seizing power by force.

Deputy Speaker Nino Tsilosani said that even branding an overthrow as “peaceful” makes it unconstitutional. “Revolutions and overthrows are violence against the will of the people, and any form of violence is unacceptable and illegal,” she stated.

The planned October 4 rally will coincide with Election Day as Georgians go to the polls to elect mayors and municipal assembly members.