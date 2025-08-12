Midnight dog roundups spark public outcry in Batumi

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 12 – A late-night operation to collect stray dogs under Georgia’s new animal control program has triggered protests from local activists, who claim the animals were already cared for.

Animal rights activists claim the stray dogs had already been vaccinated, sterilized, and were under community care, warning that repeated vaccination could be harmful. Protesters also argue that taking away healthy, managed dogs undermines humane population control efforts.

The National Food Agency, however, says the removals are part of a new government-backed pilot program to manage and monitor stray and semi-owned animal populations. Launched in Batumi, Kutaisi, and Gurjaani, the program involves identifying and registering animals, sterilizing or castrating them, conducting diagnostic tests, and vaccinating them against rabies and other diseases.

Officials say these measures will help prevent the spread of disease, improve animal health oversight, and protect public safety. Under the plan, 9,000 animals will be collected from the streets and taken to municipal shelters for treatment. The agency has equipped 20 vehicles with ventilation, cages, and medical supplies, and hired 40 staff to work in mobile teams.