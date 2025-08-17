Lelo politician promises 200,000 new jobs

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 17 – Campaigning in the western town of Kharagauli, Lelo spokesman Grigol Gegelia slammed Georgian Dream’s local officials for wasting public money on what he called “fake jobs.”

He pointed to a local cleaning program where more than USD 900,000 went to salaries last year, claiming many of the positions were artificially created to reward loyalists rather than provide real services.

Although the October 4 vote is only for mayors and municipal councils, Gegelia made an ambitious pledge that his party would create 200,000 jobs nationwide if it comes to power. He described them as “high-quality” and “well paid,” that would give people the chance to use their skills and talents, but offered no details on how such a plan would be carried out.

Georgia, a country of 3.7 million, has long struggled with unemployment and outward migration.