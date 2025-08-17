Teen hit by train in Batumi

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 17 – A teenager was seriously injured in Batumi after being struck by a moving train in the city’s Tamar district.

Local residents told reporters the train ran over the teenager’s leg. Emergency responders rushed the injured child to a nearby clinic, where doctors were forced to amputate the leg due to the severity of the injuries.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry confirmed that an investigation has been launched under Article 275 of the criminal code, which covers violations of railway and other transport safety rules.