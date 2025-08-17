Snake season in Tbilisi: Here’s what the experts advise

TBILISI, August 18 – Snake experts in Georgia say around ten killer snakes have been caught in Tbilisi so far this summer.

Levantine vipers are known locally as giurza and considered one of the most dangerous snakes in the Caucasus. The number of them caught so far – ten – is about the same as in previous years, but the sightings are enough to keep residents on edge.

The vipers’ natural range includes neighborhoods on the city’s edges, such as Lilo, Krtsanisi, Fonichala, and Shindisi. Most calls to emergency services, however, are not about vipers at all but about non-venomous snakes, with up to 70% of reports linked to harmless grass snakes.

Snake expert Rati Mamukashvili stressed there is no need for panic. He explained to Rezonansi that snakes usually try to avoid people, and bites are rare. If someone encounters a snake near their home, the best advice is to keep a safe distance, watch where it goes, and call the emergency team to handle removal.

In case of a bite, experts urge people to stay calm, lie down, drink water, and call 112 immediately.