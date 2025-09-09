Georgia prolongs ID card registration drive ahead of elections

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 9 – Georgia has extended its discount ID card campaign, giving eligible citizens more time to apply ahead of October’s local elections.

The State Services Development Agency had originally announced the half-price offer would run until September 5, but officials now say the program will remain open until September 19.

The discount applies to several categories of citizens, including those turning 18 before October 5, first-time applicants, and anyone whose ID card has expired or will expire by that date but who does not hold a valid biometric passport.

The program aims to ensure more voters are equipped with electronic IDs, which are used both for identification and to update voter lists. Applicants will receive their cards at half the standard fee, with free photos included. Cards are issued on the tenth working day after application.

October 4, Georgian voters go to the poll to elect mayors and municipal assembly members.