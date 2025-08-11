Georgia launches ID registration drive ahead of elections

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 11 – Georgia’s Justice Ministry has launched a limited-time campaign to make electronic ID cards cheaper for certain groups of citizens.

The offer started today and runs until September 5. The idea is to encourage more people to get the cards in order to ensure voters lists are up to date ahead of the country’s October 4 local elections.

During the campaign, eligible citizens can get an electronic ID card for half the usual price, with the required photo taken for free. The discount applies to adults who have never had an electronic ID card, those whose cards have expired or will expire before October 5 and who do not hold a valid biometric passport. It also applies to young people who turn 18 before that date and who have not yet been issued an ID card.

Electronic ID cards in Georgia serve as the main form of identification for accessing public services, voting, and in many cases interacting with banks and other institutions. While the government sees the promotion as a way to modernize documentation and tighten election procedures, opposition voices in the past have sometimes raised concerns about the timing of such initiatives, questioning whether they could be used to influence voter participation. Supporters argue it’s simply a practical measure to make sure everyone eligible can vote without last-minute document problems.

Applications can be made at State Services Development Agency offices, Justice House branches, and mobile Justice House units. The cards will be ready for pickup within 10 working days.