Helicopters deployed to fight hillside blaze near Tbilisi

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 30 – Firefighting efforts in Avchala, on the outskirts of Tbilisi, have intensified as two helicopters from Georgia’s Border Police joined the operation Saturday.

The blaze is burning through grass and dry vegetation on a hillside north of the capital.

Ground crews from the Emergency Management Service remain on-site, working alongside aerial teams to bring the fire under control. Strong winds and dry conditions have complicated efforts, though no homes or populated areas have been reported at risk so far.