Firefighters battling wildfire on hillside near Tbilisi

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 30 – A wildfire has broken out on a hillside in Avchala, a district on the outskirts of Tbilisi.

According to the Emergency Management Service, the blaze spread through dry grass on the slope, and fire crews have been dispatched to contain it.

Firefighters and rescue teams are working on site to stop the flames from spreading further, though no damage to homes or injuries have been reported so far. Photos circulating on local social media show smoke rising above the area, prompting concerns among nearby residents.

The cause of the fire is not known.