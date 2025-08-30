Three flights diverted due to strong wind at Kutaisi airport

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 30 – Strong winds disrupted flights at Kutaisi International Airport in western Georgia, forcing three incoming planes to divert on Sunday.

According to airport officials, flights from Larnaca (Cyprus) and Poznan (Poland) were redirected to Tbilisi. A service from Atyrau (Kazakhstan) also landed in Tbilisi before eventually returning to Kutaisi once weather conditions improved.

Operations at Kutaisi have since resumed, with flights now running on schedule. No injuries or major delays beyond the diversions were reported.

Kutaisi International Airport is Georgia’s second largest, and is popular among low-cost carriers and budget travelers across Europe.