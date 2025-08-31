Tbilisi hillside fire extinguished

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 31 – Firefighters in Tbilisi have contained a hillside blaze that broke out near the Avchala-Zahesi bypass road, north of the Georgian capital.

Georgia’s Emergency Management Service confirmed late Sunday that the fire has been extinguished, though crews remain on site to deal with smoldering spots.

Most of the fire had spread across steep, hard-to-reach terrain, forcing firefighters to work on foot with handheld equipment. Heavy machinery and two helicopters from the Border Police were also deployed to support the operation.

Authorities said no one was injured, and no residential areas were threatened. As a precaution, monitoring continued overnight into Sunday to ensure the fire does not reignite.