Georgia’s opposition plans mass rally on Election Day

Paata Burchuladze. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 4 – Opera singer Paata Burchuladze is calling for what he describes as a “national assembly” on October 4.

The opera singer-turned-political activist who now leads the “Rustaveli Avenue” movement says two million invitations have already been printed and will be handed out across the country. Each invitation will double as a mandate to vote during the event, which will take place on the same day as the local elections.

Burchuladze insists this will not be just another street protest, but a gathering meant to show overwhelming public opposition to the ruling Georgian Dream party. “So many will come that Tbilisi will hardly hold them,” he told reporters.

Political science professor Nika Chitadze told Rezonansi that a large turnout is possible: “At least 200,000 people, maybe more.” But he stressed that opposition parties still need to organize meetings with voters and explain what alternative they offer. Without that groundwork, he warned, their ambitious promises may fizzle out.

Analyst Edisher Gvenetadze says the opposition has run out of real options and now resorts to “empty talk.” In his view, Burchuladze’s plan reflects desperation rather than strength, and he mocks the former singer for leaving his stage career.

Most political groupings are boycotting the local elections, with one party, the United National Movement, calling for a peaceful revolution. Some opposition parties, like Lelo, For Georgia, and Alt-Info, are participating in the elections.