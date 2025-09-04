Georgia charges three in major drug bust involving Alpha-PVP

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 4 – Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office has charged three people with serious drug offenses after police seized large quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

According to investigators, the group allegedly purchased and stored nearly 62 grams of the synthetic drug Alpha-PVP, often referred to as “flakka,” along with more than 55 grams of the psychotropic substance gabapentin. Officials say the drugs were packaged and prepared for distribution.

Two of the suspects face charges of illegal purchase, storage, and facilitation of the sale of drugs in particularly large quantities. The third suspect, who has a previous drug conviction, faces even harsher charges under multiple sections of Georgia’s criminal code. If found guilty, the defendants could face up to 20 years in prison or even life sentences.

The Prosecutor’s Office has announced it will formally request pre-trial detention for all three individuals.