Turkey beats Georgia 3–2 in World Cup qualifier

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 6 – 26 World Cup qualifying campaign with a narrow 3–2 home defeat to Turkey in Tbilisi.

The visitors struck early, with Mert Müldür scoring in the 3rd minute. Just before halftime, Kerem Aktürkoğlu doubled Turkey’s lead, and he added another in the 52nd minute to complete his brace.

Georgia responded through Zuriko Davitashvili, who found the net in the 63rd minute. In stoppage time, star forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia converted to reduce the deficit, but it was too late to deny Turkey the win.

The match also saw high drama off the ball. Turkish player Yılmaz was sent off for a rough challenge on Giorgi Kochorashvili, while Georgia’s coach, Willy Sagnol, also received a red card.

Georgia is in Group E with Spain, Turkey, and Bulgaria, and will face Bulgaria in Tbilisi on September 7.