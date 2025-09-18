Georgia’s economy gets big boost from education sector

Caucasus International University. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 18 – Georgia’s economy is showing strong momentum, and one of the biggest surprises is how much the education sector is driving growth.

According to the National Statistics Office, SakStat, Georgia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.3% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. While the usual players like trade and real estate kept their large shares, education delivered one of the strongest jumps across all industries. The sector expanded by 28.9% year-on-year, making it one of the top contributors to the overall upswing.

Other fast-growing areas included information and communication services, which rose 37.1%, and healthcare, up 14.3%. But education stood out as a clear indicator of changing dynamics in the Georgian economy. Private schools, universities, and specialized training programs have become increasingly popular in recent years, and many are expanding to meet demand.

By contrast, traditional sectors such as agriculture and construction both shrank slightly, while energy supply dropped by 7%.

Education now accounts for nearly 7% of Georgia’s GDP, a share that rivals major industries like construction and manufacturing. Experts say the boom reflects not only a growing appetite for private education among Georgian families but also the country’s push to align its youth with global standards.