Moldova police raid homes in election bribery probe

TBILISI, September 18 – Police in Moldova have carried out large-scale raids just weeks before the country’s parliamentary elections, targeting suspects accused of voter bribery and money laundering.

Local media reported that searches were conducted at multiple locations across the country. The operation was led by Moldova’s Office for Combating Organized Crime (PCCOCS), supported by special police units and investigators.

Authorities say the raids are linked to schemes involving the illegal financing of political parties and candidates, as well as the laundering of large sums of money by organized criminal groups.