Georgia’s 2026 budget raises pensions

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 30 – The Georgian government has submitted its draft 2026 budget to parliament, outlining higher pensions, expanded social spending and new investments in defense and infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Finance, pensions for citizens aged 70 and older will rise by 45 lari, reaching 495 lari (USD 180) per month. In Georgia’s high mountain regions, where residents receive a supplement, the amount will climb to nearly 594 lari. For those under 70, pensions will increase by 20 lari to 370 lari, or 444 lari in highland areas. Social assistance for people with disabilities will also grow, with children and those with severe conditions receiving 45 lari more.

The budget foresees a 10% raise for public sector employees, including teachers, doctors, police and soldiers. Spending on education will total about 3.4 billion lari, with large sums earmarked for school construction, renovations and preschool facilities. Healthcare programs will receive more than 2.1 billion lari, including a 10% pay increase for primary care staff.

Defense and security agencies will be allocated over 3.5 billion lari, with an additional 445 million lari for military infrastructure. Infrastructure overall is set to receive more than 7.6 billion lari, covering roads, water systems, municipal projects and tourism development.

The ministry projects 5% real economic growth in 2026, with nominal GDP forecast at 110.5 billion lari (USD 40 billion). Public debt is expected to remain stable at around 35% of GDP.