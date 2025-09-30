Georgia’s Supreme Court evacuated after bomb threat

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 30 – Georgia’s Supreme Court was evacuated after authorities received another bomb threat, the State Security Service confirmed on Friday.

Officials said security teams were following established protocols to check the building after the alert. No details were immediately given about the source of the threat.

It marks the second such incident in less than a week. On September 24, a bomb scare forced the evacuation of Tbilisi City Court. The following day, a similar alert disrupted proceedings at the Supreme Court.

The threats have heightened tensions ahead of October 4, when several opposition groups have called for a revolution in connection with the local elections.