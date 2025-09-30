Czech Republic sanctions Georgian officials over protest violence

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 30 – The Czech government has added five Georgian officials to its national sanctions list, citing their role in violent crackdowns on protests in Tbilisi.

According to Czech media, those targeted include Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, who the Czech Foreign Ministry said publicly defended the use of force against demonstrators. Also sanctioned are judges Koba Chagunava, Nino Galustashvili and Mikheil Jinjiolia, along with state prosecutor Lasha Kotrikadze.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said the officials bear responsibility for police brutality during last year’s and this year’s mass protests in Georgia. Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský noted that the move brings Prague into line with similar steps taken by the United Kingdom, the United States, Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. However, he admitted that the European Union has yet to reach consensus on bloc-wide sanctions targeting Georgian human rights violators.

This is the second time the Czech Republic has targeted Georgian officials over the treatment of protesters. In January, Prague sanctioned three senior Interior Ministry figures, including Zviad Kharazishvili, head of the Special Tasks Department, his deputy Mirza Kezevadze, and Patrol Police director Vazha Siradze.

Georgia has faced heavy criticism from Western partners over repeated clashes between riot police and demonstrators, especially in connection with the controversial “foreign agents” law.