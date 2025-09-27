TBILISI, September 27 – Georgian lawmaker Mikheil Kavelashvili attended a formal dinner in New York hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The event was held in honor of the heads of delegations participating in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Kavelashvili, who is part of Georgia’s parliamentary delegation to the UN, shared a photo with the U.S. president and first lady on social media, calling attention to his presence at the gathering.

The dinner, a tradition during the UN General Assembly week, brought together leaders and senior representatives from countries across the globe for a symbolic show of diplomacy.