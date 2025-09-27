Flooding hits eastern Georgia villages

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 27 – Torrential rains have triggered flooding in several villages of Georgia’s Lagodekhi municipality, leaving homes, farmland, and roads under water.

The worst-hit areas are Verkhvisminda and Kabali, where the strong downpours caused the Areshi and Kabali rivers to overflow. First floors of houses, courtyards, and agricultural plots have been inundated, disrupting daily life and damaging property.

The flooding also spilled onto the Lagodekhi–Kabali–Gurjaani road, bringing traffic to a standstill. Local officials said vehicle movement remains restricted as emergency teams work to clear the route.

Rescue brigades from the fire and emergency service have been deployed to the scene, alongside municipal authorities, who are assessing the damage and assisting residents.