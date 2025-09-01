Georgian PM accuses NGOs of anti-state activity

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 1 – Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has accused non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of playing a direct role in what he called “anti-state activities” and revolutionary processes in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Kobakhidze said the matter is now in the hands of investigators and stressed that “everyone is obliged to cooperate with the investigation.” He also claimed that the involvement of some groups had been acknowledged by the current U.S. administration, pointing specifically to organizations supported through USAID, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), and other international funds.

The PM has frequently criticized the activities of foreign funded groups, casting them as a form of interference in domestic affairs. The groups themselves argue they play a vital role in monitoring elections, defending human rights, and promoting democratic standards.