Georgian NGOs claim crackdown mirrors Russia

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 28 – A number of groups in Georgia have hit back at a government decision to freeze the bank accounts of seven non-governmental organizations (NGOs), calling it a politically motivated attempt to silence dissent and drawing parallels to Russian-style repression.

In a joint statement, 53 civil society and media groups declared “full support and solidarity” with the targeted organizations, including ISFED, IDFI, GDI, Transparency International Georgia and others. They argue that the government of billionaire ex–prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili is deliberately dismantling pro-European voices at a time when the EU is demanding clarity on whether Georgia intends to maintain visa-free travel for its citizens.

By shutting down these organizations, thousands of people are being deprived of free legal aid and other essential services, the statement says, and continues to warn that the ruling Georgian Dream party’s goal is to leave Georgian citizens without any assistance against the government’s repressive actions.

Prosecutors accused the seven NGOs of misusing donor funds to provide protective gear and material support for protesters during violent clashes outside parliament, framing it as attempted “sabotage” against the state.